Davao fisherfolk get solid backing

Fishermen in the Davao region has found a new ally in new partylist group Pwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat (PPP) as its advocacy remains truly beneficial to ordinary fisherfolk in the region.

This, as the partylist group attracted a huge number of fishermen's groups due to its genuine intention of protecting their livelihood and uplifting their lives, including that of the seafarers.

Previously, the PPP was invited in the General Assembly of Fisherfolk Cluster 6, attended by more than a thousand fishermen at the Daliao covered court in the Third District of Davao.

"We felt and saw the true intentions of PPP of providing equal protection and benefits to ordinary fishermen. We are grateful for their genuine care to the country's marginalized fisherfolk," a Cluster 6 officer said.

On the other hand, a PPP officer also thanked the Cluster 6 and the huge and very attendees.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the full support of the local fisherfolk to PPP's advocacy, especially to officers and members of Cluster 6. Rest assured that we would continue to work harder for your benefits," said Bryan Lim of the PPP.