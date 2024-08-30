Data centers ramp up efficiency via links

VITRO Inc., a subsidiary of ePLDT and the data center arm of the PLDT Group, has integrated the network infrastructure of VITRO Sta. Rosa (VSR) into VITRO’s extensive data center network.

The company said on Friday that the enhancement connects VSR directly with major VITRO sites in Makati, Parañaque and Pasig via the VITRO Data Center Interconnect.

Enabled by Ciena’s advanced Waveserver Ai and 6500 coherent optical technology, VSR is now equipped to deliver the scalability and efficiency needed to support a hyperconnected world.

The upgrades will enhance network operations and improve interconnectivity across VITRO’s facilities, benefiting clients by optimizing disaster recovery strategies and providing top-notch connectivity solutions.

VSR, located in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, is a 50-megawatt hyperscale facility designed for high performance and resilience. The site is rated-3 certified and rated-4 ready, featuring the latest innovations in cooling, power redundancy, and network diversity with multiple fiber routes ensuring carrier neutrality.

Seamless link

“VITRO Sta. Rosa’s seamless connection to our Metro Manila sites will significantly enhance our network capabilities, allowing clients to interconnect their racks across VITRO facilities and strengthen their disaster recovery plans,” said Victor Genuino, president and CEO of ePLDT and VITRO Inc.

In addition to improved connectivity, Ciena’s Waveserver technology ensures a sustainable upgrade path with ultra-low power consumption, reducing energy costs.

The technology also supports secure communications between data centers through simple-to-implement optical layer encryption.

“Ciena’s coherent optical technology delivers the robust hyperconnectivity that VITRO requires to continue its leadership in digital transformation and data center services in the Philippines.”

VITRO’s commitment to meeting the needs of local and international cloud clients is vital to driving digital growth in the country,” said Matthew Vesperman, Vice President for Asia Pacific at Ciena.

With over 24 years of experience, VITRO Inc. operates the largest and fastest-growing network of world-class data centers in the Philippines, serving as a trusted partner for leading enterprises and global hyperscalers.