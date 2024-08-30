DAILY TRIBUNE JOINS HISTORIC COVENANT SIGNING AGAINST FAKE NEWS

DAILY TRIBUNE, led by President and CEO Willie Fernandez and Vice President Chingbee Fernandez, joins other major Philippine media organizations, social media platforms, and academic institutions in the historic signing of the covenant, pledging a unified and unwavering commitment to fighting fake news and disinformation dubbed 'Panata Kontra Fake News,' hosted by GMA Network on Friday, 30 August 2024, at the GMA Network Studios in Quezon City. The said covenant signing is in line with the celebration of National Press Freedom Day.











