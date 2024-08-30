Curry stays in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) — Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry has agreed a new one-year contract extension which will keep him with the team until the end of the 2026-27 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, ESPN reported on Thursday.

The 36-year-old had two years left in the four-year deal he signed in 2021 which was reported to be worth $215.4 million.

ESPN said the extra year extension will earn guard Curry, fresh from his gold medal Olympic triumph with the USA, a further $62.6 million.

Curry has only ever played for the Warriors in the NBA after being drafted by the California team in 2009.

Last season Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

He holds the record for the most three-pointers in NBA history — 3,747 and counting.

Curry has won four NBA championships with the Warriors and is a two-time Most Valuable Player and a 10-time All Star.