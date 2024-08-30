Comelec to conduct plebiscite dividing Caloocan barangay on 31 Aug.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to conduct a plebiscite ratifying the separation of Barangay Bagong Silang in Caloocan into six independent barangays on Saturday, 31 Aug.

The plebiscite is pursuant to Republic Act No. 1193, according to Comelec.

Barangay Bagong Silang is set to be divided into six independent barangays namely, Barangay 176-A, Barangay 176-B, Barangay 176-C, Barangay 176-D, Barangay 176-E, and Barangay 176-F.

Voting hours are set from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the counting of votes starting at 3:00 p.m.

Canvassing will begin at 6:00 p.m.

There are 85,846 registered voters in Barangay Bagong Silang.