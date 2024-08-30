Comelec seeks to expand 'register anywhere program' next polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Friday that it is seeking the expansion of its Register Anywhere Program (RAP) in the next polls.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia stated that the next implementation of the RAP will be available in every village or municipality so that more eligible voters can be encouraged to register.

"Dahil sa napakagandang simulang yan sa RAP, sa susunod natin na registration mas palalawakin natin, mas i-improve pa natin yan. Madami naman tayong naayos patungkol sa mga gusot before (Because of the very good start with RAP, in our next registration, we will expand it, we will improve it even more. We have fixed a lot of problems before)," Garcia told reporters.

"Sadya lang na minarapat nating maaga na tapusin yung registration anywhere sapagkat ang last day po ng registration sa Pilipinas ay September 30 naman (It's just that we had to finish the registration anywhere early because the last day of registration in the Philippines in September 30)," he added.

Garcia noted that the poll body will need one month to forward the voters' applications to their appropriate precincts.

Comelec is currently processing around 5.6 million voter applications, including 2.4 million new voters.

Around 170 malls across the country are expected to host RAP for voter registration. This comes after Comelec signed a memorandum of agreement with SM Supermalls, Robinson Malls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, and Filinvest Malls.

In 2022, Comelec launched its pilot test for RAP in five selected malls in Metro Manila and some provinces.

Voter registration in RAP sites will be until 31 August, while Filipinos have until 30 Sept. to register as voters for the 2025 midterm elections.