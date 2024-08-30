Cebu modern jeeps go contactless payments

A digital payments leader has recently launched contactless payments for modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) in Cebu and Mandaue cities.

In partnership with Good Transport Solutions Inc. (GTSI) and GHL, Visa has enabled the use of Visa cards for payments on MPUJs.

The launch was held on 28 August at the IT Park Transport Terminal in Cebu City, with the participation of local transport operators Lahug Apas Transport Cooperative and Mandaue Transport Cooperative (MTC).

Initially, 120 MPUJs in Cebu City and 20 in Mandaue City will be equipped with onboard terminals that accept Visa payments.

“We are thrilled to unveil Visa’s inaugural transit project in the Philippines,” said Visa Philippines country manager Jeff Navarro. “This initiative aims to enhance the travel experience for daily commuters and tourists.”

Cebu experienced a 69 percent increase in visitors year-on-year in February 2024, welcoming 104,439 tourists. Mandaue City recorded 228,472 tourist arrivals between January and September 2022.

“We are proud to partner with Visa and GHL to bring contactless payment solutions to the Philippines’ transport sector,” said Brezhnev Tero, GTSI chief executive officer. “This groundbreaking collaboration revolutionizes fare collection and redefines the commuter experience.”

Meantime, GHL System Philippines Inc. CEO Jay Tirona stressed that the partnership is an exciting example of how technology and digital innovation in payments can come together positively for the private and public sectors.