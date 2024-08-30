Caltex gives away 12M rewards points

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), recently wrapped up its 2024 national promotion Caltex Win-a-Million, Pick-a-Premyo Promo by giving away 12 million Caltex Rewards points to lucky winners.

A total of 150 winners received 1 million Caltex Rewards points and 30 winners received 12 million Caltex Rewards points which can be redeemed for prizes like Caltex fuels, appliances, dining, shopping, and grocery vouchers.

One winner from Metro Manila, Marti Gimenez, expressed his gratitude upon winning the grand prize of 12 million Caltex Rewards points.

He mentioned that, although he has been a Caltex customer for eight years, he only became a Caltex Rewards member late last year, drawn by the convenience of the Caltex Rewards app and its benefits.

For Gimenez, the locations of Caltex stations near his home and workplace are very convenient. He finds Caltex fuel efficient for his travels and feels safe driving to work with it.

He also mentioned that every time he fuels up at Caltex, the station staff are always smiling and offer extra services, such as checking oil, cleaning windshields, and inspecting tires. He is truly happy with the quality of both the fuel and the service he receives from Caltex.

This win will help him and his family save money allotted for fuel, as these points will cover a year’s worth of gas.

“I am truly grateful for this win as this can help with our fuel needs,” Gimenez said.

“It’s also nice to know that these points can be converted to various vouchers that I can give away as gifts to family. I would like to encourage everyone to sign up for Caltex Rewards, you may win something very exciting from Caltex.”

Billy Liu, CPI country chairman, remarked: “We are committed to continuously finding new ways to give back to our customers and provide them with a safe and rewarding experience.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate with our winners and look forward to reaching even more milestones in the future.”

Caltex Win-a-Million, Pick-a-Premyo Promo ran from 2 April to 31 May.