Building the future: A vision for sustainable communities

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) envisions building future-ready communities that are vibrant, inclusive and resilient. This vision was shared at the 7th Annual Conference of the Association of Pacific Rim Universities — Sustainable Cities and Landscapes Conference and Student Symposium 2024 (APRU-SCL) held at SMX Aura Convention Center on 6 August.

“At SM Prime, we dream big for our shared future. True prosperity transcends financial success. Our commitment to developing sustainable, integrated properties is matched by our efforts to foster vibrant, inclusive communities wherever we build. Legacy properties that weather the challenges of time and last for generations are our ultimate goal,” said Jessica Bianca Sy, a lead executive for design, innovation and strategy at SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPHI) and SMDC.

SMDC’s commitment to sustainability and resilience is not just a marketing buzzword but a guiding principle in their development strategies. A country like the Philippines is highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

Sy emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience in every project SM Prime undertakes and embeds sustainable practices directly into urban design guidelines. These guidelines consolidate efforts and actionable items under six key themes: transport, energy, water, biodiversity, built form and materials.

SM Prime’s forward-thinking approach involves SMDC working closely with knowledge partners to develop what Sy describes as a “living framework” that evolves with the needs of the environment and the communities they serve. The goal is to create self-sustaining communities that minimize their carbon footprint while maximizing social benefits for residents.

As cities grow, so does their energy demand, putting pressure on existing infrastructure and resources. For SM Prime, finding innovative and efficient renewable energy solutions is a priority. In partnership with franchise holders, the company actively manages energy use across its properties and pushes toward net-zero emissions.

“We aim to scale these efforts to a city level, ensuring that future developments are not only self-sustaining but also serve as models of energy efficiency and resilience,” she added.