BuCor sets free 850 PDLs nationwide

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has released at least 850 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) between 19 July and 30 August this year, as part of ongoing efforts to decongest the country’s prisons.

With the latest releases, the total number of PDLs freed under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reached 15,943, according to BuCor.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. provided a breakdown of the 850 PDLs released: 146 were acquitted, 487 had served the maximum sentence with good conduct time allowance, 28 had served the maximum sentence without such allowance, two were released on bail, one on a cash bond, one was transferred to a jail facility, one was released on recognizance, 166 were granted parole, and 18 were granted probation.

The released PDLs came from various facilities, including the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City (46), CIW Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (1), CIW-Mindanao (4), Davao Prison and Penal Farm (135), Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (49), Leyte Regional Prison (45), New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Maximum Security Camp (199), NBP Medium Security Camp (169), NBP Minimum Security Camp (39), NBP Reception and Diagnostic Center (22), Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (76), and San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm (65).

In light of recent arrests of two corrections officers and PDLs involved in illegal activities, Catapang has ordered all operating prisons and penal farms to implement regular rotations of personnel assigned to secure inmates, to prevent undue familiarity.

“Effective immediately, all personnel who have direct contact with PDLs, such as keepers, patrol officers, tower guards, gate officers, escorts, and others, will be rotated every 15 days,” Catapang stated.

He emphasized that BuCor aims to eliminate inappropriate relationships between PDLs and BuCor personnel.