BSP digital push seeks cashless Phl

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is aggressively pursuing a digital payments revolution in a bid to modernize the local financial landscape and boost economic growth.

The central bank has set an ambitious target of reaching 70 percent of all retail transactions in the Philippines through digital channels by 2028.

To achieve this goal, the BSP is introducing a series of innovative initiatives, including the imminent full launch of a request-to-pay feature for loading e-wallets using bank accounts.

This feature, facilitated through the real-time, low-value electronic transaction system InstaPay, is expected to significantly streamline the process of transferring funds between banks and e-wallets, making digital payments more accessible and convenient for Filipinos.

The BSP's efforts are already yielding positive results.

In 2023, digital transactions accounted for a substantial 52.8 percent of all monthly retail payments, surpassing the central bank's initial target of 50 percent. The total transaction value reached a staggering P6.1 trillion, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year's 42.1 percent share.

Broader digital transactions

Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan highlighted the potential benefits of broader digital payments adoption, emphasizing its ability to stimulate economic growth and reduce informality.

A report by the Bank for International Settlements supports this claim, finding that a 1 percentage point increase in digital payments is associated with a 0.1 percentage point increase in GDP per capita and a 0.06 percentage point decline in informal sector employment over two years.

Beyond the request-to-pay feature for e-wallet loading, the BSP is also working on other initiatives to promote digital payments.

These include the pilot launch of request-to-pay for direct debit this year, enabling bank clients to pay recurring obligations without needing multiple accounts.

In 2025, the BSP plans to introduce request-to-pay for e-commerce, allowing consumers to verify data and authorize payments to merchants digitally.

As the BSP continues to drive the adoption of digital payments, it is clear that the Philippines is on the cusp of a financial transformation.

By embracing technology and making digital transactions more accessible and convenient, the central bank is modernizing the country's financial system and laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and prosperous economy.

Tangonan said payments to merchants represented the bulk or 64.9 percent of all digital fund transfers last year.

