Bong Go lauds Super Health Center groundbreaking in Aklan town

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Barangay Torralba, Banga, Aklan, on Wednesday, 28 August.

The event marks a significant stride in bringing essential healthcare services closer to Filipinos, especially those in remote areas. It was attended by Congressman Carlito Marquez, Governor Joen Miraflores, Vice Governor Boy Quimpo, and Mayor Noel Redison.

Go highlighted the importance of Super Health Centers in communities, emphasizing their focus on primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection to prevent further health complications.

"These centers serve as the first line of defense in our healthcare system. By providing primary care, we can reduce the burden on larger hospitals and ensure that every Filipino, regardless of their location, has access to essential health services," Go stated.

He praised the Department of Health and the local government for their efforts to making medical services more accessible, acknowledging that such initiatives are pivotal in improving the overall health and well-being of the community.

"I commend the DOH and the local government of Banga for their commitment to bringing healthcare closer to the people. This initiative is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together for the common good," said Go.

Go reaffirmed his support for endeavors that benefit the poor, particularly in far-flung areas. He noted that the government has allocated the necessary funds to construct over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including ten in the province of Aklan.

These initiatives are made possible through the collaborative efforts of fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), and local government units (LGUs).

The Super Health Center is envisioned as a "medium version" of a polyclinic, functioning as an enhanced rural health unit. It will offer a comprehensive range of services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services (such as laboratory, x-ray, and ultrasound), a pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. Moreover, specialized services like eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and telemedicine will be available to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

Senator Go underscored the importance of supporting more health initiatives, highlighting the urgent need for additional health programs to aid underprivileged Filipinos who cannot afford essential healthcare.

“Kailangan natin na mas paramihin pa ang Super Health Centers sa bansa para masiguradong mailapit pa natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga mahihirap,” Go concluded.

With the continued expansion of Super Health Centers, Go affirmed that the government aims to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility, providing vital services to communities that need them most.

During the event, Go’s Malasakit Team provided grocery packs, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to select health workers present.

Go also encouraged the residents to visit the Malasakit Center in Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo if they need assistance with any medical-related concerns. These Malasakit Centers are designed to assist indigent Filipinos by bringing together all relevant agencies under one roof, ensuring that medical assistance programs are easily accessible for patients.

The Malasakit Centers program has successfully helped more or less ten million Filipinos and established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. It was institutionalized under RA 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored.

“Ilapit natin ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa mga nangangailangan nito at proteksyunan natin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” Go concluded.