Bong Go files bill proposing fixed terms for Barangay, SK officials

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go filed Senate Bill No. 2802 on Tuesday, 27 August, a proposed measure aimed at setting the term of office for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to six years, a significant increase from the current three-year term.

The bill, titled "An Act Setting the Term of Office of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Officials and for Other Purposes," underscores the crucial role of barangays as the most basic political unit in local governance and their integral role in implementing key policies and services.

This proposal also aligns with the provisions of the 1987 Philippine Constitution as stated in Article X, Section 8 that the term of office of barangay officials shall be determined by law.

Go emphasized that barangay officials are often overwhelmed with the extensive responsibilities and duties they are mandated to perform, which include delivering essential services, and providing a forum for community engagement and conflict resolution as stipulated under Section 384 of the Local Government Code.

The senator argued that an extended term would enable Barangay officials to build stronger programs to benefit their constituents, fostering consistency and continuity in leadership towards a more collaborative environment essential for addressing local issues effectively.

“Importante ang continuity at consistency ng mga programa sa grassroots dahil ang mga barangay ang unang takbuhan ng ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng tulong at suporta mula gobyerno,” said Go.

“Sa pagkakaroon ng fixed 6 year terms, mas magkakaroon sila ng sapat na oras at oportunidad para mas mapagbuti ang kanilang serbisyo, mas matutugunan ang pangangailangan ng kanilang mga nasasakupan, at mas matututukan ang pag-unlad ng kanilang komunidad,” he added.

He further noted that a six-year term would allow officials to have more time and resources to plan, develop, and implement community projects, resulting in more effective, sustainable, and reliable public service.

Senator Go also underscored the potential financial benefits of extending the term of Barangay and SK officials. He cited that the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) required a budget of PhP 18 billion for the 2023 Barangay elections, and with increasing costs of election materials, manpower, and technology, this figure is expected to rise in future elections.

By providing fixed 6-year terms, significant savings could be redirected to other vital national projects and services that directly impact the lives of Filipinos.

In filing this bill, Go hopes that this will not only be a practical measure but also a necessary step toward enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of local governance and ensuring that Barangay leaders are well-equipped to serve their communities.

“Ito po ay para sa mas maayos at tuluy-tuloy na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,” Go concluded.

Earlier, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 197, known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to grant barangay officials similar benefits as regular government employees if enacted.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 427, the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act, to ensure fair compensation and benefits for these frontline workers if enacted into law.