Beware of scammers taking advantage BDO Online app's migration

BDO Unibank is cautioning the public against fraudsters who are taking advantage of the bank's transition to the new BDO Online app, by sending phishing links through emails or text messages to steal money from their online bank accounts.

Scammers are sending fraudulent email messages with a clickable "start" button that leads to a fake BDO website. This ploy gathers usernames and passwords to steal money from victims' online bank accounts.

The bank emphasized that the new BDO Online app, which is set to replace the old BDO Digital Banking app, can only be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Fraudsters, likewise, often take advantage of other related legitimate scenarios in banks like system maintenance to lure victims into clicking on links “to update” their accounts which will then lead to spoofed websites.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, BDO advises customers to only download the new BDO Online app from the App Store or Google Play Store, and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

This new app lets users manage their bank accounts and credit cards, view monthly statements, and account summaries. It also features enhanced security options, such as the ability to lock or unlock cards, set spending limits, and control overseas transactions.

It’s now time to switch to the new BDO Online app!