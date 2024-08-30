BANWA PRIVATE ISLAND MAKES ROBB REPORT’S TOP 50 LUXURY HOTELS ANEW

With a legacy spanning nearly half a century, Robb Report is the ultimate arbiter of luxury. The brand’s global influence and discerning readership make this recognition a testament to Banwa Private Island’s commitment to exceptional hospitality.

“We are deeply honored to be named to Robb Report’s Top 50 Luxury Hotels list once again,” said Janet Oquendo, island manager of Banwa Private Island. “This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our team in creating extraordinary experiences for our guests. Being included among such prestigious properties is a true privilege.”

Nestled within the pristine marine sanctuary of northeastern Palawan, Banwa Private Island offers an intimate all-villa retreat where guests can immerse themselves in unparalleled tranquility and a profound connection with nature. Each of the six contemporary villas provides an oasis of comfort and privacy, while the island’s dedicated staff delivers intuitive and heartfelt service.