Banks digitalization and vulnerability to risks

Efforts to digitalize Philippine banks were spurred when banks were compelled to find novel ways to provide financial services in the face of mobility restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, the digital transformation of banks and consumers’ growing preference for digital payments and financial services has resulted in huge gains in terms of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) financial inclusion and digital payments transformation roadmap, observed BSP deputy governor Chuchi Fonacier.

“As technological innovations become mainstream in financial services, financial consumers can avail of accessible, affordable, and convenient digital financial services,” Fonacier said.

“To further cement this development, the BSP has implemented regulatory and supervisory frameworks covering digital banking, and open finance, among others,” she said.

The BSP is targeting to achieve 60-70 percent share of digital payments over total retail payments volume by 2028 and to onboard at least 70 percent of Filipino adults into the formal financial system in 2023.

BSP data indicates that the share of digital payments in terms of total volume of retail transactions in the country grew to 42.1 percent in 2022 from 30.3 percent in 2021.

Merchant payments, business transactions, salaries and wages as well as peer-to-peer remittances contributed to the increase in digital payments in the country.

Likewise, some 22 million Filipinos gained access to formal financial accounts between 2019-2021, bringing the country’s banked population to nearly 60 percent in 2021, or about an increase of 29 percent from 2019. Such increase was driven faster by digital payment growth, with 36 percent of Filipinos in possession of e-money accounts.

With rapid digitalization of the sector, banks and financial institutions are making adjustments in their business and operational models to keep apace with the so-called “new normal.”

Said Fonacier, “BSPFIs (universal and commercial banks, thrift banks, trust corporations, non-bank financial intermediaries) are increasingly migrating to the cloud to address capacity demands and scalability. We have also noted a growing interest in AI, the digital marketplace and open finance, among others.”

Of late, the BSP has launched an Open Finance PH Pilot partnership with the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation which is aimed at building financial profiles and credit histories for unbanked Filipinos.

The pilot is a voluntary pledge of financial institutions to co-develop an inter-connected ecosystem allowing consumers to gain more control over their finances and use of various types of financial products from different providers.

Fonacier points out that there are a lot of growth opportunities to intensify innovation in the delivery of financial services to capture or retain customer base and maintain competitiveness while enhancing revenue-generating capabilities.

“Nonetheless,” she said, “the BSP and players in the banking industry must continue to support digital expansion by making certain that technologies and systems remain robust, accessible, secure and resilient against cyber and IT-related risks.”