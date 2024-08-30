AFP, PNP deputation okayed in Caloocan plebiscite

The national government has approved the deputation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in line with securing the 31 August plebiscite in Caloocan City for the division of Barangay 176.

This comes as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Memorandum 31 on 27 August 2024 which directs the AFP, the PNP, and other law enforcement agencies and concerned government agencies to coordinate and cooperate with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the performance of their duties and functions.

The Constitution authorizes the Comelec, with the concurrence of the President, to deputize law enforcement agencies and government instrumentalities, including the AFP and the PNP, to ensure “free, orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible elections.”

To recall, Comelec issued in July Resolution 11017 which sets the date of plebiscite on 31 August for the ratification of Republic Act 11993 that divides Barangay 176, otherwise known as Bagong Silang, into Barangays 176-A, 176-B, 176-D, 176-E, and 176-F.