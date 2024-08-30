A new standard of living

Carrying the Ascott Limited name and vision in Visayas, lyf Cebu City is a dynamic destination where guests can gather with friends or like-minded individuals for both business and leisure purposes.
lyf Cebu offers an innovative and colorful approach to urban living, providing a flourishing community atmosphere that enhances every aspect of the guest experience.
“The Ascott Limited recognized Cebu’s potential as a burgeoning economic and tourism hub,” said Joycelyn Agsaway, Ascott Limited’s director of operational excellence for lyf brand. “With its robust economic growth, thriving IT and business process outsourcing sectors, and increasing influx of both domestic and international tourists, Cebu offers a promising market for our serviced residences. By establishing a presence in Cebu, we aim to cater to the growing demand for high-quality accommodation among business travelers and tourists, thus reinforcing our commitment to expanding our footprint in key cities across the Philippines.”
lyf Cebu stands out with its array of state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the needs of modern travelers. Upon arrival, guests are greeted at the Say Hi check-in counter, where the property’s friendly and trained staff ensure a seamless and personalized check-in process, making guests feel immediately welcomed and at ease.
The property prides itself on its customization and wide selection of rooms to fit the diverse needs of its guests. Whether you’re a solo traveler, a couple or a group of friends, lyf Cebu offers a range of accommodation options that can be tailored to one’s preferences. From cozy studios to spacious multi-bedroom units, each room is thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, comfortable furnishings and vibrant décor that reflects the dynamic spirit of Cebu. Guests can choose from various room configurations to suit their stay, which include rooms for solo travelers to those traveling in groups.
For those staying for business or “bleisure” purposes, lyf Cebu features vibrant coworking spaces equipped with high-speed internet, ergonomic furniture and plenty of natural light, providing the ideal environment for productivity, creativity and collaboration.
Bond, lyf Cebu’s social kitchen, is another highlight of the property. It is a communal space where guests can cook, dine and socialize. With modern appliances and ample seating, Bond encourages guests to connect and collaborate regardless of their diverse backgrounds and professions, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie through food.
In addition to these core features, lyf Cebu offers a variety of other amenities designed to enhance the unique guest experience. The Hangout (Mezzanine) provides a relaxed setting for guests to unwind, network and share stories about their lives.
The property also features an eye-catching thresher shark mural, one of the largest outdoor murals in the Philippines. This artwork not only adds vibrancy to the urban landscape but also celebrates Cebu’s rich marine biodiversity. Inside, guests are greeted by original sculptures by Filipino artist Leeroy New in the Say Hi area.
With a plethora of activities and events, there’s always something happening. From fitness sessions and cooking classes to cultural workshops and social gatherings, lyf offers endless opportunities to engage with the local culture and fellow travelers. Whether you’re exploring the city’s attractions or participating in on-site events, each day brings new adventures and connections.