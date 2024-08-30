A new standard of living

Carrying the Ascott Limited name and vision in Visayas, lyf Cebu City is a dynamic destination where guests can gather with friends or like-minded individuals for both business and leisure purposes.

lyf Cebu offers an innovative and colorful approach to urban living, providing a flourishing community atmosphere that enhances every aspect of the guest experience.

“The Ascott Limited recognized Cebu’s potential as a burgeoning economic and tourism hub,” said Joycelyn Agsaway, Ascott Limited’s director of operational excellence for lyf brand. “With its robust economic growth, thriving IT and business process outsourcing sectors, and increasing influx of both domestic and international tourists, Cebu offers a promising market for our serviced residences. By establishing a presence in Cebu, we aim to cater to the growing demand for high-quality accommodation among business travelers and tourists, thus reinforcing our commitment to expanding our footprint in key cities across the Philippines.”

lyf Cebu stands out with its array of state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the needs of modern travelers. Upon arrival, guests are greeted at the Say Hi check-in counter, where the property’s friendly and trained staff ensure a seamless and personalized check-in process, making guests feel immediately welcomed and at ease.