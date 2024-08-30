3 Pinays tackle South Bend

Three Filipinas will try to put their names out there as the Four Winds Invitational kicks off Thursday at the South Bend Country Club in Indiana.

Veteran Epson Tour campaigners Clariss Guce and Pauline del Rosario, and rookie Tomita Arejola start in the $262,500 tournament.

Though a card-carrying LPGA member, the 34-year-old Guce has largely been playing in the lower-tiered loop, eyeing a morale-boosting win that could jumpstart her campaign in the big league.

Her best showing so far this year was T13 in Carlisle, Arizona. But she finished T44 in the event last year tying Del Rosario.

The country’s Olympian Dottie Ardina was T8 here in the 2023 meet won by Australia’s Gabriela Ruffels.

Del Rosario is still looking for an Epson Tour breakthrough win. She was T8 in Twin Bridges last July.