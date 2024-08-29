Winford Resort, DENR conduct tree-planting initiative

Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to plant 500 narra seedlings at the La Mesa Nature Reserve last 9 August 2024.

The tree-planting activity was part of WRCM’s Green Drive corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which aims to promote environmental sustainability.

DENR representatives Jerry Lanzarote and Frenz Balagas welcomed the WRCM team during the event.

“These activities are designed to create awareness about climate change and demonstrate the critical role tree planting plays in mitigating its impacts,” said WRCM president and COO Jeff Evora.

The initiative is a key part of the DENR’s environmental program, led by Atty. Michael Drake Matias, OIC regional executive director of DENR-NCR.

The tree-planting activity seeks to contribute to the rehabilitation of forests and protect natural ecosystems.