TNT back on top, blasts Magnolia

TNT unleashed a decisive endgame run to pull through with an 88-82 victory over Magnolia and regain the solo lead in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Thursday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Trailing, 80-78, approaching the last three and a half minutes of the game, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson nailed a triple which started a 10-0 avalanche that put the Tropang Giga up for good on their way to winning their third in four matches.

Hollis-Jefferson finished with 32 points on 11-of-25 field goal shooting. He pulled down 19 rebounds, dished out seven assists, and had two steals. His last defensive gem was off an interception from Glenn Robinson III’s pass for the breakaway jam that punctuated TNT’s closing run with 31.4 seconds remaining.

“I’m just relieved we won. It was a tough one until the end. It was hard. Gotta give credit to those guys, very talented they work hard. But I gotta give credit also to our guys, our coaches,” said Hollis-Jefferson after leading his crew back in the win column following an upset against Converge last Tuesday.

Rey Nambatac had 15 points, RR Pogoy added 12 while Brian Heruela had 10 for TNT.

The Hotshots absorbed their second loss in three starts to slide down to fifth spot.

Robinson III produced a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds, Zav Lucero scored 14 while Paul Lee delivered 13 markers.

Veteran point guard Mark Barroca, who joined the 2,000 career assist club, had 12 points, three rebounds, two dishes and two steals while Ian Sangalang had 11 points for Magnolia.

Box scores:

TNT (88) --- Hollis-Jefferson 32, Nambatac 15, Pogoy 12, Heruela 10, Erram 6, Castro 4, Oftana 3, Khobuntin 3, Aurin 3, varilla 0, Exciminiano 0, Ebona 0

MAGNOLIA (82) –-- Robinson III 19, Lucero 14, Lee 13, Barroca 12, Sangalang 11, Abueva 7, Dela Rosa 6, Ahanmisi 0, Dionisio 0, Alfaro 0, Escoto 0, Laput 0

Quarters: 29-22 , 50-49, 72-66, 88-82