Sy ethics passed on to generations

SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation (SMEDD Corp.), led by its president Hans “Chico” Sy Jr., stands out not only for its towering structures but also for its unwavering commitment to family values and sustainability.

In the dynamic landscape of Philippine business, stepping into the legacy of his father and grandfather, Sy Jr. reflects deeply on the pivotal lessons that have shaped his character and defined the ethos of SMEDD Corp.

“For me, it’s about the values ingrained in us,” shares Chico. “Integrity, honesty, meritocracy, and the golden rule — these are not just principles but the very foundation of our upbringing, guiding our decisions every single day.”

Emphasizing humility, honesty, and maintaining an impeccable reputation, he adds, “Life presents challenges, but with the right values, there is always a path forward. These principles aren’t just preached but lived, ensuring every action resonates with integrity and respect.”

Vision, consistency

Chico champions a distinctive approach in the business realm — one rooted in long-term vision and consistency. “The key difference with family businesses lies in our commitment to enduring values,” he explains. “While leadership in other organizations may change, family businesses like ours maintain a continuity of values that define our culture.”

“Our leaders exemplify these values, inspiring our entire organization. It’s about fostering a culture where integrity and respect are fundamental to every employee, not just achieving business success,” he emphasizes.

Beyond business achievements, the SM Group views sustainability as a moral imperative rather than a corporate duty. “Sustainability isn’t merely a checkbox for us,” asserts Chico. “It’s about doing what’s right for our planet and future generations.”

Elaborating on their strategy, he states, “From the inception of each project, sustainability is woven into our DNA. Whether it’s promoting energy efficiency, conserving water, or bolstering resilience against natural disasters, every decision reflects our commitment to responsible development.”

Recognizing the SM Group’s leadership in Philippine sustainability efforts, the younger Sy outlines their forward-thinking strategy aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “We’re setting new benchmarks for the industry, not just meeting standards,” he affirms.

Chico’s leadership at SMEDD Corp. embodies a harmonious blend of timeless values and forward-looking sustainability. As the National Retail Conference and Expo celebrates its 30th year, the Philippine Retailers Association invites all businessmen and business enthusiasts for thought-provoking sessions and insights “that will stimulate your mind and inspire your heart,” echoing Mr. Sy’s vision shared in an exclusive interview.