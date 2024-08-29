Sustainable beauty: What’s the Buzz

Alright, besties, it’s 2024, and sustainable beauty is having its moment. If you’re not questioning what’s in your skincare or how the packaging impacts Mother Earth, what are you doing?

Being conscious about your beauty choices is a whole vibe, and the beauty world is buzzing with all kinds of terms you need to know.

Plus, let’s talk about the word of the month, “demure” — no joke, this word popped off on social media and sparked an entire convo about beauty and self-awareness.

Shoutout to beauty influencer Jools Lebron for making this viral with her 38-second video serving all the “very demure, very mindful and very cutesy” energy.

According to Jools, “Your demure is what it means to you. It’s being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also yourself and how you present yourself to the world.” Love that for the girlies.

So, if you’re on a mission to be the main character in your sustainable beauty journey, here’s a cheat sheet of all the trendy terms you gotta know.

Zero-waste beauty

This one’s for the planet-friendly babes. Zero-waste is all about minimizing what you toss out. Ashlene Nand, founder of Vaycay Beauty, explains, “It’s about products that aren’t adding to our landfill crisis.” Think reusable tins or glass jars instead of plastic. Save the Earth one lipstick at a time.