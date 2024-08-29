Solon calls for QC flood control projects implementation

A lawmaker on Thursday urged the national government to fund and implement the proposed Quezon City flood control projects intended to address chronic flooding in the city.

Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlos "Arjo” Atayde stressed that flooding affects the lives the city’s residents especially the students as all classes were suspended recently in Quezon City due to the onslaught of the southwest monsoon.

"Classes in private and public schools at all levels were once again suspended in the city, and the national government saw it fit to suspend work in government offices and classes in public schools in NCR. We cannot simply accept this," Atayde said.

He also pointed out that Quezon City already has a comprehensive flood mitigation study and actionable plans to address flooding.

The study, conducted by the University of the Philippines and commissioned by the local government, was presented to Atayde by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The two proposed projects are the Construction of a Detention Basin under G. Araneta Avenue and the Talayan Flood Interceptor Project, which involved the construction of flood interceptors in Brgy. N. S. Amoranto, from G. Araneta Ave. to San Francisco River.

Atayde said that the budget for the construction of a detention basin under G. Araneta Avenue could range from P4 billion to P24 billion and the proposed basin will be 2.2 kilometers long and hold as much as 282,000 cubic meters of water.

During Typhoon Carina, G. Araneta Avenue experienced an estimated flood volume of 234,000 cubic meters, with flood depths of up to 2.4 meters in certain areas.

The Talayan Flood Interceptor Project, on the other hand, will accommodate the actual volume of 10,000 cubic meters along streets in Barangay Talayan and involves the upgrading of drainage pipes so that their drainage capacity can be increased to 12,000 cubic meters.

According to Atayde, the funds needed for the two projects "are an investment in improving the lives of long-suffering QC residents who must be worried every time the rains pour."

"This is an issue of productivity as well. We cannot allow rains to continually disrupt classes, businesses, and even government services. If there are solutions within reach, we should implement them immediately," said Atayde.