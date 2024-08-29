SM Prime shines at the 14th Asian Excellence Awards

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), a leading integrated property developer in Southeast Asia, made a remarkable impact at the 14th Asian Excellence Awards hosted by Corporate Governance Asia in Hong Kong.

At the event, SM Prime's President Jeffrey C. Lim was honored as Asia's Best CEO (Investor Relations), Chief Finance Officer John Nai Peng Ong received the award for Asia's Best CFO (Investor Relations), and Vice President for Investor Relations Alex Pomento was named Best Investor Relations Professional. Additionally, SM Prime was recognized as the Best Investor Relations Company in the Philippines and received the Sustainable Asia Award for its commitment to sustainable development.

The 14th Asian Excellence Awards, themed "Sustainable Asia: Ardor for Green Governance," celebrates outstanding achievements in environmental responsibility and corporate governance across the Asian region.

SM Prime continues to lead as a driver of economic growth and innovation, dedicated to creating sustainable and enriching lifestyle cities for millions.