SM Art Market at SM Center Angono empowers artists and enriches community

Discover local talent at the SM Art Market on the 2nd level of SM Center Angono until 31 August.
SM Supermalls brings the dynamic world of art to life with the launch of its SM Art Market at SM Center Angono. From 16 to 31 August, the mall’s second floor was transformed into a captivating art hub, showcasing the works of renowned and emerging artists.

Binibining Angono 2023 Mikka Motoda presents stunning bayong art created by visual artist Kazuyuki Motoda.
A celebration of local talent

The SM Art Market featured an impressive lineup of artists, including The Blanco Art Gallery, Kazuyuki Motoda, Isla Catanduanes Visual Artists, Benedict Simbulan and Jaja Japitana.

Visitors experienced a diverse range of artworks, from paintings and sculptures to mixed media pieces.

A student delves into the details of a painting.
Immersive art experiences

Beyond the art exhibits, the SM Art Market offered interactive and engaging activities such as Live Sketching, 3D Ceramic Making and Painting, and Giant Letter Interactive Painting. These hands-on experiences encouraged creativity and participation.

Supporting local artists and communities SM Supermalls’ dedication to cultivating the local art scene is demonstrated through initiatives like the SM Art Market. By providing a platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect with a wider audience, the mall aims to empower the creative community and contribute to the economic growth of the area.

SM Supermalls’ regional operations manager Jesse Herrera (left) with artist Jose Antonio Japitana and his artwork.
Empowering MSMEs through creativity

The SM Art Market is more than just an art fair; it’s a marketplace for empowering local Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the creative industry. By supporting and showcasing the works of local artists, SM Supermalls helps these entrepreneurs gain exposure, connect with wider audiences and expand their businesses. This initiative underscores our commitment to cultivating a thriving creative community and bolstering the local economy.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of art. Visit SM Center Angono and be inspired by the creativity and passion of Filipino artists. Through initiatives like the SM Art Market, the company supports local talents and promotes the appreciation of arts and culture.

(FROM left) SM Supermalls’ regional operations manager Jesse Herrera, artist Gem Yonzon-Blanco, Angono Municipal Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon and artist Jose Glenn Blanco
Catch the SM Art Market at these SM Malls:

• SM Mall of Asia: 26 August — 1 September

• SM City Masinag: 11 to 26 September

• SM City Calamba: 11 to 17 September

• SM City Clark: 25 September to 8 October

• SM City San Pablo: 25 September to 10 October

• SM Lanang: 26 September to 6 October

