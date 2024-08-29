SM Art Market at SM Center Angono empowers artists and enriches community

SM Supermalls brings the dynamic world of art to life with the launch of its SM Art Market at SM Center Angono. From 16 to 31 August, the mall’s second floor was transformed into a captivating art hub, showcasing the works of renowned and emerging artists.
A celebration of local talent
The SM Art Market featured an impressive lineup of artists, including The Blanco Art Gallery, Kazuyuki Motoda, Isla Catanduanes Visual Artists, Benedict Simbulan and Jaja Japitana.
Visitors experienced a diverse range of artworks, from paintings and sculptures to mixed media pieces.
Immersive art experiences
Beyond the art exhibits, the SM Art Market offered interactive and engaging activities such as Live Sketching, 3D Ceramic Making and Painting, and Giant Letter Interactive Painting. These hands-on experiences encouraged creativity and participation.
Empowering MSMEs through creativity
The SM Art Market is more than just an art fair; it’s a marketplace for empowering local Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the creative industry. By supporting and showcasing the works of local artists, SM Supermalls helps these entrepreneurs gain exposure, connect with wider audiences and expand their businesses. This initiative underscores our commitment to cultivating a thriving creative community and bolstering the local economy.
Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of art. Visit SM Center Angono and be inspired by the creativity and passion of Filipino artists. Through initiatives like the SM Art Market, the company supports local talents and promotes the appreciation of arts and culture.
Catch the SM Art Market at these SM Malls:
• SM Mall of Asia: 26 August — 1 September
• SM City Masinag: 11 to 26 September
• SM City Calamba: 11 to 17 September
• SM City Clark: 25 September to 8 October
• SM City San Pablo: 25 September to 10 October
• SM Lanang: 26 September to 6 October