SM Art Market at SM Center Angono empowers artists and enriches community

Immersive art experiences

Beyond the art exhibits, the SM Art Market offered interactive and engaging activities such as Live Sketching, 3D Ceramic Making and Painting, and Giant Letter Interactive Painting. These hands-on experiences encouraged creativity and participation.

Supporting local artists and communities SM Supermalls’ dedication to cultivating the local art scene is demonstrated through initiatives like the SM Art Market. By providing a platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect with a wider audience, the mall aims to empower the creative community and contribute to the economic growth of the area.