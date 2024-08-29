SCUTTLEBUTT

Money go round
Reaping profits takes precedence over healing in some hospitals.
A hospital in Tondo, Manila, requires patients to shell out cash before being attended to.
A patient recently rushed to the hospital to have a consultation due to a swollen foot, hoping that he would be attended to and doctors could tell what was wrong with him.
He arrived limping and in fairness, he was immediately attended to by the nurses and the security guard, as the fair-complexioned patient appeared well off.
After a series of urine and blood tests, the patient was told that nothing was wrong. For the 2-hour stay in the hospital, the patient was charged more than P8,000 and he left the hospital still limping.
He was forced to get a second opinion from another hospital and was surprised that the test results did not include some of the vital examination results, such as creatinine, among others. Worse, the hospital did not give a discount through the use of PhilHealth, a possible ground for closure if the patient sues.
Shame on this hospital for using the name of Mother Mary. They don’t deserve it!
What PAL stands for
A frequent flier has noted lately the deterioration of services in the long-haul services of flag carrier Philippine Airlines.
A chief complaint is about the food service which the aggrieved person said was an ordeal during the long 17-hour journey, considering that the passengers traveled business class.
“The purser was not very attentive to the needs of the passengers, particularly about comfort and whether or not they were being fed properly,” according to the passenger feeling shortchanged.
The crew was also always flocking together for chit-chat despite the aircraft being packed.
The most revolting part of the PAL experience was the toilets that had trash cans overflowing with soiled napkins.
The sad tale made the frequent traveler refer to the airline as PAL aches a lot which is not a flattering description of the first airline in the region.