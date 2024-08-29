SCUTTLEBUTT

Money go round

Reaping profits takes precedence over healing in some hospitals.

A hospital in Tondo, Manila, requires patients to shell out cash before being attended to.

A patient recently rushed to the hospital to have a consultation due to a swollen foot, hoping that he would be attended to and doctors could tell what was wrong with him.

He arrived limping and in fairness, he was immediately attended to by the nurses and the security guard, as the fair-complexioned patient appeared well off.

After a series of urine and blood tests, the patient was told that nothing was wrong. For the 2-hour stay in the hospital, the patient was charged more than P8,000 and he left the hospital still limping.

He was forced to get a second opinion from another hospital and was surprised that the test results did not include some of the vital examination results, such as creatinine, among others. Worse, the hospital did not give a discount through the use of PhilHealth, a possible ground for closure if the patient sues.

Shame on this hospital for using the name of Mother Mary. They don’t deserve it!