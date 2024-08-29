SC bomb threat drill causes panic

The bomb threat drill send kibitzers aghast as there was a sense of panic while the mass evacuation of employees of the Supreme Court in Manila was being conducted on Thursday afternoon, 29 August.

The reported bomb threat turned out to be merely a drill.

Atty. Camille Sue Mae Ting, SC spokesperson, said, “The Acting Chief Justice, with the approval of the en banc, conducted an unannounced fire and bomb threat evacuation drill at the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals today, 29 August 2024, at around 2:45 p.m.”

She added, “Debriefing is ongoing. Initial assessment is good so far, but there is room for improvement.”

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bomb Squad and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) K9 Force arrived at the scene to conduct paneling operations and thorough inspections of the premises of the High Court.

They later declared that no bombs were found in the premises.

The Padre Faura Street, where the SC is located, was also temporarily closed to traffic.

The employees were allowed to re-enter the compound at around 3:30 p.m.