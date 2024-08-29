PVL semifinal games reset

A power outage knocked out Thursday’s semifinal games in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The Final Four showdowns featuring Akari against PLDT and Cignal versus Creamline were scheduled to take place at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City but organizers had no choice but to reschedule them for Saturday.

The venue that will be used will be the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City as the area around PhilSports is still having power problems because of the rains.

The severe weather has led to significant damage to several Meralco power posts supplying electricity to the PhilSports Arena, making the facility inoperable for the scheduled event.

The final will take place Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be automatically refunded, with the refund amount credited back to the original payment method, whether it’s by bank account, card, or e-wallet.

In a statement, the PVL sincerely apologized for any inconvenience caused by this change and expressed appreciation for the understanding and patience of all those affected.