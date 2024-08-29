PT&T taps Aussie firm to boost remote connectivity

Telecommunications firm Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) has entered into a joint venture with Australian technology firm Netlinkz Ltd. to enhance network security and connectivity for businesses across the Philippines, including those in remote and underserved areas.

The listing firm informed the local bourse on Thursday that the partnership aims to position the country as a hub for Netlinkz’s Virtual Secured Network Plus (VSN+) products and portable satellite dishes, which will deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband to areas traditionally lacking in fiber connectivity.

As such, Filipino businesses are poised to benefit from enterprise-grade network security and new digital capabilities.

Netlinkz will also bring Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SDWAN) and cybersecurity solutions to the local market, which global enterprises have adopted.

These services will help local businesses secure their data, optimize their network infrastructure, and improve operational efficiency.

“This joint venture combines our global expertise with PT&T’s local insights, delivering top-tier services that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in the region,” Netlinkz CEO James Tsiolis said.

Meanwhile, PT&T CEO and President James Velasquez described the partnership as a “significant milestone,” adding that it would transform network security and connectivity in the Philippines.

“Together, we are poised to transform network security and connectivity across the Philippines, providing innovative technology solutions that will empower our clients to thrive in today’s fast-paced, digital-first environment,” Velasquez said.

PT&T and its collaborative partner emphasized their shared dedication to advancing technological innovation within the country and developing technological solutions designed to enhance business performance and bolster security measures.