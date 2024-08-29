Philindo strike 2024 kicks off

ZAMBOANGA CITY -— The bilateral military exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Indonesia, officially commenced on Wednesday at Camp Siongco in Awang, Maguindanao del Norte, home of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division (6th ID) Headquarters which serves as host of the event.

The opening of the event was held at the Officer’s Club House in Camp Siongco, where Col. Edgar L. Catu, Chief of Staff of the 6th ID, welcomed the participating forces.

Leading the Indonesian contingent was Col. Inf Yoki Malinton Kurniafari, Commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade Badik Sakti, Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD).

In his remarks, Kurniafari said, “Indonesia is committed to strengthening our military ties and building stronger security frameworks with the Philippine counterpart.”

Additionally, “By fostering collaboration and exchanging strategies and experiences, we seek to enhance our strategic planning and joint capabilities.”

Catu expressed the division’s honor in hosting the joint exercises, highlighting the enduring bond between Indonesia and the Philippines.

“This bilateral exercise is a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and Indonesia,” Catu said at the opening of the exercise.

“I am confident that this exercise will be a valuable platform for learning, collaboration, and mutual benefit,” he continued.

Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retirees Affairs Col. Jose Ambrosio F. Rustia, in his keynote address, emphasized the significance of Philindo STRIKE IV-2024 in enhancing military cooperation between the two countries.