Perpetual gets boost ahead of Season 100

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta drew the support of top brands as it competes in the men’s basketball event of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 100 starting 7 September at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With companies like F2 Logistics, Fins and Claws and World Balance throwing their all-out support, the Altas are expected to make a lot of heads turn in the tourney that will be held in the league’s centennial year celebration.

Altas head coach Olsen Racela said he expects the likes of Mark Gojo Cruz, Bryan Manuel, Axl Jon Manuel, Emman Pizarro, Markkian Danag and Axle Rose Javier to deliver in their quest for their first ever men’s basketball title.

They will be joined by holdovers Christian Pagaran and Nathaniel Sevilla along with John Cedrick Abis, Jearico Nuñez, John Paul Boral, Gelo Gelsano, Shawn Orgo and Richard Movida.

Also expected to play a key role in the rotation are rookies like Justin Thompson, Bryle Mascariñas, Iñigo Montemayor and Ralph Cauguiran, who will fill the void created by the departure of Jielo Razon, Jasper Cuevas and Joey Barcuma.

“Hopefully they gained the experience early on and matured immediately in every game and will help immediately this season and in the seasons to come” said Racela, who is also an assistant coach of Barangay Ginebra in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Racela said the presence of major brands as their sponsors is truly inspiring.

F2 Logistics, for one, had expanded its support to the Perpetual sports program as it now includes the teams in juniors basketball, and juniors and seniors women’s volleyball as part of its commitment to helping grassroots sports.

The company’s chief executive officer Efren Uy affirmed this commitment in an agreement with Perpetual team manager Anton Tamayo.

Still, Racela asserted that they will convert their trust into actual victories inside the court.

“I am very conservative because I’ll take it one game at a time, compete in every possession, keep up with the opponent, hopefully steal a win in every game,” said Racela, who will be assisted by former Perpetual star Scottie Thompson and Ginebra team manager Richard del Rosario on the bench.