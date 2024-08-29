P888 Mactan-Bantayan flight makes maiden voyage

The maiden flight from Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to Bantayan Island, Cebu, took off on 28 August, 2024, departing at exactly 8:08 AM and arriving at Bantayan Island Airport at 8:36 AM.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia hailed the landmark flight operated by King Aces Travel and Tours

“This advancement is crucial for our development as a leading tourist hotspot. By making travel faster and more efficient, we can attract more visitors and bolster our local economy. We are wholeheartedly behind this initiative as it aligns with our vision for growth and accessibility,” she said stressed.

This new 30-minute trip, priced at P888, is a vast improvement for would-be Bantayan visitors, who previously had to take a six-hour voyage over land and sea.

Retired Major General Gilbert Llanto, Chairperson of Prime Aces Holding Corp, said, "We will sustain this as we saw the prospect, a developmental prospect for Bantayan."

The governor added, "We've intentionally set the fare at P888 to ensure that everyone, including those who work tirelessly to make a living, can benefit from this opportunity. It's about making travel to Bantayan Island accessible to all,"

The Provincial Government of Cebu is investing heavily in Bantayan Island's infrastructure development, including the establishment of Bantayan Island Airport, which sits on Capitol property, as well as financing the new and corrective Santa Fe Port, which aims to attract cruise ships.

Garcia was joined by Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) General Manager Julius Neri Jr., DOT Asec Judilyn Quiachon, Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinoza, Bantayan Mayor Arthur Despi, Madridejos Mayor Romeo Villaceran, and Board Members Kerrie Keane Shimura and Glenn Anthony Soco.