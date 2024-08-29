P8.4-M smuggled oranges seized

Operatives from the Bureau of Customs (BoC) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) intercepted a shipment of smuggled fresh oranges worth P8.422 million at the Manila International Container Port.

Initial reports disclosed that the shipment — which originated from Thailand — lacked the required import sanitary clearance from the Bureau of Plant Industry.

The BoC said the seizure was made possible by timely information shared by the BPI that the shipment lacked the mandatory Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance (SPSIC).

“This interception highlights the coordination and collaboration among and between key government agencies,” said CIIS director Verne Enciso.

Meantime, CIIS-MICP chief Alvin Enciso said his team immediately implemented the order as unsanitary imported agricultural products can pose a health risk to local consumers.

“Smuggling does not only pose a threat to the country’s security but more so, it puts our consumers at risk and even impacts the local economy,” he said.

The 100 percent physical inspection of the subject goods was conducted in the presence of representatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Enforcement and Security Service, the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, the X-ray Inspection Project, and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Services.

The seizure comes amid calls from agricultural groups for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to sign into law the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Bill.

The bill seeks to strengthen penalties for agricultural smuggling and other related offenses.

Private citizens can also file a case against profiteers, smugglers, and hoarders, as there are rewards for the tipster or whistleblower from P1 million to P20 million or 20 percent, whichever is higher.