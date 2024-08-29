NGBL uplifts MGC-NLCA, Xavier

The basketball programs of the MGC-New Life Christian Academy (MGC-NLCA) and Xavier School are getting a boost following their participation in the Next Generation Basketball League (NGBL).

Despite falling short of winning in the early stretch of the inaugural season, the two schools are gaining solid experience as they get a chance to face the best high school squads from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

New Lifers head coach John Sia said competing in the NGBL is crucial to their program, especially since they are parading a roster composed of players aged 16 to 17 years old.

“It’s really a good experience. We want to get pushed to our limits while playing in the NGBL,” Sia said of their participation in this league that is being bankrolled by Uratex, Jollibee, Strong Group Athletics, and in partnership with Jetour, World Balance and Molten as official game ball.

Another factor that keeps the New Lifers coach optimistic despite opening their campaign with three straight defeats is the fact that they are slowly improving inside and outside the court.

“This is a good experience for my kids,” he said.

“They are still young. Competing in this league will help them reach their goals.”

Aside from this, Sia also shared how the NGBL has served as an eye-opener for his team despite already being the champions of the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association.

“Our players are still weak compared to those from other teams. So, competing here helps us improve our physical strength,” Sia added.

“Also, we’re still working on our overall performance as a team. Our passes are still weak and we still commit turnovers. We’re still being overpowered by other teams.”

Golden Stallions head coach Willy Wilson also shares the same vision with Sia.

The former Philippine Basketball Association player has been seeing a lot of positives from this squad as they pushed Ateneo de Manila University to the brink before losing via buzzer-beater.