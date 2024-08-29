New war assets boost 1st Marine Brigade

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) welcome the newly deployed members of the 65th Force Reconnaissance Company (FRC) alongside the arrival of the Philippine Marines’ latest Armor, Artillery, and Patrol Craft assets.

6th ID and JTFC commander Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete graced the event as the guest of honor and speaker during the arrival of the 65th FRC and their war assets on Wednesday.

In his speech, Nafarrete emphasized the strategic importance of the new war assets in enhancing the security efforts of the Armed Forces in Central Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Romulo D. Quemado II, Commander of the 1st Marine Brigade, presented the newly arrived assets during the ceremony.

The assets included two V150s, one V300 Fire Support Vehicle, three V300 Armored Personnel Carriers, two Small Unit Riverine Craft, two 105mm howitzers, two 155mm howitzers, one Kia Light Tactical Vehicle and one Small Unmanned Aircraft System.

Quemado emphasized the importance of the additional assets, saying, “The arrival of these new and advanced military assets strengthens our ability to safeguard the security of the communities and maritime domains under our jurisdiction.

These reinforcements will enhance the marine brigade’s proficiency in combined arms operations and expand its capability to conduct rapid response and joint security missions.

This is our contribution to fulfilling the security requirements of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Nafarrete, in his keynote speech, highlighted the significance of these new military resources.

The assets of the 1st Marine Brigade being deployed in JTFC strengthens our shared commitment to maintaining peace and security throughout our joint operational area.

“Given the challenging security environment in Central Mindanao, your expertise and capabilities are more than just an asset, they are essential to the unit’s success,” Nafarrete said.