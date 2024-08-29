NEDA OKs CSC modernization

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has approved the modernization project of the Civil Service Commission under the P3.8-billion Philippine Civil Service Modernization Project.

Socioeconomic planning head, Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the NEDA also agreed to the inclusion of the secretaries of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Education (DepEd) in its board membership “to ensure that the priorities of the administration concerning agriculture and food security, as well as education and particularly the development of skills for a competitive economy, are properly attended.”

Balisacan said these were approved during the 20th NEDA Board meeting on Wednesday. This includes the CSC’s “vital initiative” for developing human resource management processes in the public sector, which will be implemented from 2025 to 2029.

“It’s quite an important project for developing human resource management processes in the public sector,” the NEDA chief stressed.

Balisacan said the NEDA board also approved the request for the increase in cost and extension of the implementation period and loan validity for the Metro Manila Priority Bridges Seismic Improvement Project (MMPBSIP) to further develop the safety and resilience of two bridges in the National Capital Region.

The MMPBSIP targets to strengthen the seismic resilience of the Metro Manila transport network by “replacing, retrofitting, and strengthening the Guadalupe Bridge and the Lambingan Bridge,” with a total project cost increased by P2.41 billion—a 30.33 percent additional from P7.93 billion to P10.34 billion.

The board also confirmed its Ad referendum decisions on the upgrade, expansion, operation, and maintenance of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport and the Laguindingan International Airport.