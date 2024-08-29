NAIA transfer proceeds smoothly, says DoTr

The handover of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to private concessionaire New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) is moving smoothly, Department of Transportation (DoTr) Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim stated on Wednesday.

According to Lim, the DoTr and Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) hold monthly joint steering committee meetings with NNIC.

The latter is anticipated to assume responsibility for the airport’s operation and maintenance the following month.

During a hearing on the proposed 2025 DoTr budget, Lim told the House Appropriations Committee that the concessionaire and the government have been holding joint steering committee hearings once a month to discuss or tackle the transition issues.

The transport executive reported that early NAIA improvements, such as the OFW lounge and terminal layout, as well as other facilities, were among the topics discussed with the private concessionaire.

Clearance awaited

Furthermore, Lim explained that the DoTr has submitted the MIAA personnel structure to the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. in its capacity as an airport regulator. The agency is currently awaiting clearance from the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) for plantilla jobs. At least 77.5 percent of MIAA employees have accepted the employment offer by the NNIC.

He added that the airport police and other essential MIAA employees will be retained as organic personnel. Since the concession agreement mandates that the concessionaire offers employment to MIAA employees, except for the airport police, which will be retained as an organic team and some essential MIAA employees to continue its function as regulator.

NAIA operations will be turned over to the NNIC on 14 September.