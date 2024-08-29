Monahan: Saudi talks far from done

MIAMI (AFP) — After over 14 months of talks, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said there is no deadline to complete a merger with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), owners of the breakaway LIV Golf league.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of this week’s Tour Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup playoff series, Monahan said the talks would take yet more time.

In June, 2023, the PGA Tour and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan announced a plan to unify the PGA and LIV, restoring a single tour for golf’s best talent.

But judging from Monahan’s comments, such a deal remains far on the horizon.

“We have the right people at the table with the right mindset,” Monahan said.

“I see that in all of these conversations, and that’s both sides. That creates optimism about the future and our ability to come together.”

“But at the same time, these conversations are complex. They’re going to take time. They have taken time, and they will continue to take time,” he added.

Asked whether there was a deadline on the talks, he said: “We have not agreed to a deadline. I don’t think we want to restrict ourselves in that way. We want to achieve the best and right outcome at the right time.”

A number of big-name players have jumped from the PGA Tour to LIV over the past two years for huge financial guarantees with Spanish star Jon Rahm making the move last December.

The two tours will continue as separate entities into the 2025 season with a number of issues that have divided the sport remaining unresolved.

LIV players do not receive points towards the Official World Golf Rankings from their 54-hole tournaments, severely reducing their chances of qualifying for major tournaments and the Ryder Cup.

But the announcement of a “framework agreement” between the two tours did at least put an end to the court cases and legal wrangles between the parties.

Monahan said he felt that the talks had created a constructive atmosphere and better relationship between the two organizations.

“It’s been enhanced. It’s stronger. That’s a direct result of dialogue and conversation and really starting to talk about the future, future product vision and where we can take our sport,” he said.

“I think when you get into productive conversations, that enhances the likelihood of positive outcomes, and that enhances the spirit of those very conversations. I think that’s where things stand,” he added.

Since the talks began, the PGA Tour received significant investment from the Strategic Sports Group, made up of a number of leading American sports owners.

That led some PGA Tour members to question whether there was any need for a merger, but Monahan rejected that stance.