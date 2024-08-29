MMDA TAGUIG ROAD ACCIDENT

(August 29 2024)…………MMDA Traffic Enforcer Allan Sadua, who climbed onto the hood of a car involved in a road incident while attempting to stop it, speaks at a press conference in Pasig City on August 28, 2024. In a video clip purportedly captured by a motorcycle rider who was also involved in the incident, the motorist continued to drive despite other traffic enforcers pursuing the car. According to the MMDA, the driver of the car will face an attempted homicide charge.……….Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR