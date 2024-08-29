Metro Pacific Health and Cebuana Lhuillier expand employee healthcare access

Metro Pacific Health (MPH), the largest group of private hospitals and healthcare facilities in the Philippines, has forged a partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier, the country’s leading microfinancial services provider, to provide health services and benefits to the latter's employees.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Cebuana Lhuillier, a company that shares our deep commitment to enhancing, uplifting, and elevating the lives of Filipinos. Through this partnership, we promise to provide exceptional care with our trademark empathy and understanding, ensuring that Cebuana Lhuillier employees receive the best healthcare services available, which they truly deserve" said Jessica “Isca” Abaya, MPH Group Chief Marketing Officer.

The partnership was formalized with a signing ceremony on 13 August, 2024, at the MPH Leadership Boardroom.

Through the Alagang MVP (Most Valuable Patient) program, MPH will offer a range of healthcare services tailored to Cebuana Lhuillier’s executives, employees, and their dependents. Benefits include priority access to MPH’s hospital network, executive check-ups, annual physical exams, inpatient and outpatient services, and emergency room care.

Employees will also benefit from priority appointment scheduling, on-site assistance at MPH facilities, and access to affordable pricing and special group discounts on select procedures.

"Our goal is to set a new standard in corporate healthcare partnerships, ensuring that every employee under our care feels valued and well taken care of. This partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier is just one of many steps we are taking to achieve that larger, grander vision of premiere healthcare for all Filipinos," added Abaya.

This strategic alliance marks MPH's second network-wide collaboration, following its successful partnership with PLDT-Smart.