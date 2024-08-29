MERALCO EXECUTIVE JOE ZALDARRIAGA SHARES KEY INSIGHTS ON DATA INTELLIGENCE

LOOK: Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga generously shared his expertise on creating powerful narratives using data intelligence during a forum organized by media intelligence firm iSentia Philippines on 27 August 2024. In his talk on The Power of Narratives in Communications, the veteran communicator emphasized the importance of data intelligence in shaping public perception. “The power of narratives cannot stand without the power of data as data intelligence gives you information on how to move forward,” Zaldarriaga said, as he explained how data drives Meralco’s communications strategies. Zaldarriaga, who has more than three decades of experience and expertise in the field of communications, shared that Meralco utilizes data to effectively transform corporate initiatives into stories that connect and resonate with the public.











Copied