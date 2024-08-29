Marikina cycling facility breaks ground

The local government of Marikina City and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Thursday broke ground for an end-of-trip cycling facility in the city to encourage the public to embrace an active lifestyle and reduce carbon emissions.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Assistant Secretary James Andres Melad, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro, and First District Representative Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro led the launching ceremony and the unveiling of the marker of the new facility at the Marikina Central Parking Area.

Bautista said the end-of-trip cycling facility features a total of 35 bicycle racks that could accommodate 70 bicycles.

It also has fully equipped comfort rooms and a bicycle repair and maintenance station.

Teodoro underscored the importance of using bicycles as a mode of transport in a bid to reduce carbon emission and embrace an active lifestyle.

The mayor said the end-of-trip bicycle facility will be beneficial to city government employees who use bicycles as their mode of transport to and from their workplaces.

The local government and the DoTr also broke ground on an eight-kilometer bike lane that would connect to the city’s existing bike lanes. This is an eight-kilometer extension to the city’s existing bike lane.

According to Teodoro, Marikina already has designated bicycle lanes around the city, which were established in 1995.

“With this program, we will expand it to other areas connecting our existing bike lane,” the mayor said.