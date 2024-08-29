Man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine I-95 bridge; 8-year-old child found dead

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A man sought in connection with a woman’s murder in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on the Piscataqua River Bridge, which connects Portsmouth, N.H., to Kittery, Maine, authorities said Thursday. An 8-year-old child was discovered dead in the man’s car.

The bridge was closed for about seven hours, causing significant traffic delays as drivers were rerouted to alternate routes. The man, who had reportedly killed a woman in Troy, N.H., before driving to the bridge, was confronted by police early Thursday morning.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting. Authorities confirmed that the child was also found dead in the vehicle, and the circumstances are still under investigation. There was no immediate threat to the public, and no names have been released.

(Source: Caleb Jones, AP)