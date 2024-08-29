LASTING CONNECTIONS

On 3 September, Dennis Lustico, the maestro of restrained elegance, will mark 25 years in fashion with a salon show presentation at the Goldenberg Mansion called PAMANA.

PAMANA is the designer’s homage to Philippine life and heritage, presenting new narratives and identities as a nation. Dennis shares, “Usually, when we hear the word PAMANA, we immediately think of the terno or baro’t saya. I wanted to do something that had not yet been done — something contemporary that will resonate with a global audience and be wearable even years after this show.”

The designer began working on the collection in February 2024 and, for the first time, worked with a design team that served as a sounding board for realizing his vision. The 50-piece collection knows no shortcuts or compromises.

In the months leading up to the show, Dennis dedicated his time to collaborating closely with artisans from Aklan, Lumban and the northern regions of Luzon. Distinctive patterns inspired by gumamela, kalabasa leaves and flowers were seamlessly integrated into diaphanous fabrics woven exclusively for the show. In addition, the placement of pattern sheaths of piña, Lumban’s time-honored tradition of needlework, callado, and meticulous embroidery of anahaw and malunggay leaves were all thoughtfully considered.