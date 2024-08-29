LASTING CONNECTIONS

On 3 September, Dennis Lustico, the maestro of restrained elegance, will mark 25 years in fashion with a salon show presentation at the Goldenberg Mansion called PAMANA.
PAMANA is the designer’s homage to Philippine life and heritage, presenting new narratives and identities as a nation. Dennis shares, “Usually, when we hear the word PAMANA, we immediately think of the terno or baro’t saya. I wanted to do something that had not yet been done — something contemporary that will resonate with a global audience and be wearable even years after this show.”
The designer began working on the collection in February 2024 and, for the first time, worked with a design team that served as a sounding board for realizing his vision. The 50-piece collection knows no shortcuts or compromises.
In the months leading up to the show, Dennis dedicated his time to collaborating closely with artisans from Aklan, Lumban and the northern regions of Luzon. Distinctive patterns inspired by gumamela, kalabasa leaves and flowers were seamlessly integrated into diaphanous fabrics woven exclusively for the show. In addition, the placement of pattern sheaths of piña, Lumban’s time-honored tradition of needlework, callado, and meticulous embroidery of anahaw and malunggay leaves were all thoughtfully considered.
Inspired by the historic stone houses of Batanes, Dennis also experimented with new materials to incorporate elements of Philippine architecture into his garments. Small wooden squares were used to embellish tops and shift dresses, while fringe trimmings served as a nod to the thatched roof of the bahay na bato.
The inspired designer says, “I was truly engrossed by the process. Every day at the studio, I was excited to see the outcome of each piece. When you honor the process and don’t rush things, you really learn so much from every garment.”
Twenty-five years in the industry is a milestone and a journey reserved for the chosen few. Dennis is an outstanding artist known for his mastery of tailoring, color and fabrication. This collection’s palette features muted hues punctuated by metallic tones. Natural, lilac, periwinkle, lime and olive green contrast beautifully against gold, brass and copper.
The man of the hour says, “My focus was simply and solely on making beautiful clothes. There was a practice in restraint in that I wanted every piece to connect with my audience.” The silhouettes are easy, relatable and wearable. Shift dresses, boxy tops and oversized blouses are flawlessly tailored to serve as the base for the designer’s tapestry of colors, textures and patterns. “The collection is not only distinctly Filipino but also relatable to a global audience. I imagine my pieces worn abroad, where they stand out because of elements that tell the Filipino story.”
PAMANA is a celebration of Philippine heritage and a journey into design exploration, all rolled into 25 years in fashion. Every piece in the collection honors the tradition of craft. Dennis says, “I was very mindful about respecting the fabrics and materials, and creating pieces that are lasting — pieces you can keep and wear for many years to come. When someone finds a lasting connection with my designs or deeply relates to them, that’s when I know I did a beautiful job.”
PAMANA: A Salon Show Presentation by Dennis Lustico will take place on 3 September at the Goldenberg Mansion. Special thanks to Agnes Huibonhua, Patrick Rosas, Ferdi Salvador and Frank Briones.