Kyline Alcantara bashed over viral ‘kandong’ video with Kobe Paras

“Para namang naging wild na si Kyline buhat ng maging boyfriend niya si Kobe (It seems like Kyline has become wild since she started dating Kobe),” one fan said.

“Ako’y tagahanga mo sa nakita ko sa iyo, ako’y nawalan ng gana. Hindi magandang ehemplo sa kabataan pag ganyan kandong pa e (I was a fan of yours, but after what I saw, I lost interest. That’s not a good example for the youth, especially with that lap-sitting),” observed one guy.

But what baffled fans was Paras’ statement during the GMA Gala Night that they were just friends.

Gerald Santos names the musical director whom he alleges to be his abuser

Singer Gerald Santos finally mustered the courage to name his abuser during the investigation by the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media into artists who were abused by those in power.

“Ngayon po ay handa ko nang harapin ang tunay kong kalaban. Ang nanghalay at umabuso sa akin noon ako po ay 15 years old pa lamang — si Mr. Danny Tan (Now I’m ready to face my real enemy. The one who raped and abused me when I was only 15 years old — he is Mr. Danny Tan),” Santos said.

“Sa gulang po na 15 years old ay naranasan ko ang pinakamapait na maaring maranasan ng isang bata, pero dahil po sa aking marubdob na pangarap na maihaon ng aking pamilya sa kahirapan ay pinilit ko pong kalimutan ang pangyayaring ito sa aking puso at isipan (At the age of 15, I experienced the most painful thing a child could endure. But because of my fervent dream to lift my family out of poverty, I forced myself to forget this event in my heart and mind),” he added.

Santos revealed that he tried to commit suicide four times, afraid of the shame he would experience if his abuse became public.

Tan was one of the judges on Pinoy Pop Superstar, where Santos was a contestant.

LA Santos finds challenge in OFW role

As Macky, a restaurant manager who flew to Canada to seek greener pastures in the movie Maple Leaf Dreams, LA Santos finds his character challenging.

“It was very challenging lalo na ang nire-represent namin ni Kira (Balinger) ay mga OFW na hindi nabibigyan ng justice ‘yung side ng kuwento nila (especially since Kira (Balinger) and I were representing OFWs whose stories were not given justice),” Santos said during the movie’s mediacon.

Santos revealed that he has relatives who live abroad, which helps him relate more to his role.

As Macky, Santos admitted that there was a time he wanted to give up on his career, but his dogged determination prevailed.

“Yes po, mayroong times na ganoon pero doon natin masasabi kung gusto natin na papunta po doon kasi talagang hindi po kayo susuko gaya ng character ko. Doon ang test ng character ko (Yes, there are times like that, but that’s when we can see if we want to go through it because you won’t give up, just like my character. That’s the test of my character),” he said.

A young achiever, Santos was awarded two Best Supporting Actor awards for his role as an autistic boy in In His Mother’s Eyes — one from the Star Awards and another from FAMAS.