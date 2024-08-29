Go urges delay in PhilHealth fund transfer

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has urged the Department of Finance (DoF) to postpone the planned transfer of P89.9 billion in excess funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to the National Treasury until the Supreme Court issues a ruling on the matter.

"While this is pending in court, wouldn’t it be better to wait for the Supreme Court’s decision before using PhilHealth funds for projects unrelated to health? We’re talking about billions, not just millions," said Go in his privileged speech at the Senate plenary on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has previously ordered concerned executive officials and lawmakers to comment on a petition challenging the transfer of PhilHealth funds to the National Treasury.

While Senator Go acknowledges the efforts of the country’s economic managers to utilize available funds for other government priorities, he questioned why PhilHealth was selected, especially since the full implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act is still incomplete.

"Why choose PhilHealth? There are many other agencies with surplus funds that are not being spent. Why prioritize health, knowing that many patients still need assistance and face high out-of-pocket expenses?" asked Go, chairperson of the Senate Health Committee and vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

During a recent Senate hearing on PhilHealth, DoF Secretary Ralph Recto argued that Congress had authorized the DoF to execute such transfers under Republic Act 11975 or the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

Go raised concerns about the potential consequences if the Supreme Court declares the fund transfer unconstitutional. He questioned what would happen to the funds if they are utilized before the court's decision.

"Can the funds still be returned?" Go asked.

The senator stressed that the issue is fundamentally moral, arguing that funds allocated for health should be used solely for health-related purposes.

"As I mentioned during the hearing, legally, they might have a valid justification. But morally? For me, this is unacceptable. PhilHealth was funded to implement programs according to the UHC," Go asserted.