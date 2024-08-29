Go to scrutinize PhilHealth's proposed 2025 budget

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go announced on Tuesday, 27 August, that he will closely examine the 2025 budget of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). This statement follows concerns over the agency’s fund transfers to the National Treasury ongoing issues with its financial management and policies.
In his privilege speech at the Senate Plenary, Go, Chair of the Senate Health Committee and Vice Chair of the Finance Committee, criticized the transfer of P89.9 billion in excess funds from PhilHealth to the National Treasury. This amount is part of the P500 billion reserve fund that remains unutilized and that should be returned to national government coffers.
Go questioned the rationale of plans to grant a to PhilHealth in 2025, given its substantial reserve funds.
“For next year, PhilHealth is requesting a P74 billion subsidy. However, if funds are not being utilized for their intended purposes, we will question the prudence of entrusting more funding to an agency that cannot effectively implement its programs during the budget deliberations,” Go stated.
Go also pointed out the irony of PhilHealth's billions in unused funds while many patients struggle to pay for hospitalization, reportedly resorting to selling or pawning their properties to cover medical expenses.
“Hindi katanggap-tanggap na may pondong natutulog lang na hindi nagamit para matulungan ang bawat Pilipinong miyembro naman po ng PhilHealth,” Go explained.