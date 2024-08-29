Global Excellence Awards 2024

LOOK: The awardees of this year's Global Excellence Awards were presented with plaques by the Embassy of Malaysia, led by Ambassador Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, and Rising Tigers Magazine officials at the Ambassador's Residence in Makati City on Thursday, 29 August 2024. The Global Excellence Awards, now in its third year, is a prestigious international tribute to world-class firms, entrepreneurs, products, and businesses, as well as achievements in public service, entertainment, and other industries, regardless of nationality.











