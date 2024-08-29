First teaser trailer for 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' unveiled

The highly anticipated new installment in the Jurassic World franchise, titled Jurassic World: Rebirth, has just dropped its first teaser trailer. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment revealed the official title and initial photos on Thursday morning, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. The film, set for release on 2 July 2025, will feature an all-star cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

The next part is not a spoiler as it’s been released on entertainment channels, but you better stop reading if you don’t want to know anything until you’re in your seat!

Here we go: In this new chapter, the world’s ecology has become hostile to dinosaurs, with only a few isolated creatures left in tropical environments. Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert tasked with a high-stakes mission to secure DNA from the planet’s largest dinosaurs. The plot thickens when her team, along with a civilian family, discovers a hidden and shocking secret. Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the film promises a thrilling adventure with a stellar cast and a gripping storyline.

(Sources: Jurassic World IG account; Deadline)